Milad un Nabi celebrations begin at Shoaib Ibrahim’s home

Mumbai: With Eid Milad un Nabi falling on Thursday, September 28, people in India and various other countries are gearing up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. Muslim celebrities are also preparing for the festivities.

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared that the celebrations have begun at his home. He took to his Instagram stories to post a video of kids from a Madrasa reading the Quran at his new house.

Shoaib’s sister and YouTuber Saba Ibrahim too shared in a vlog that their family is getting ready for the upcoming Eid celebrations. They recently visited South Mumbai’s renowned Crawford Market, accompanied by Shoaib’s mom, aunt, and cousins, to shop for beautiful decorations items for home.

In another recent update, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim revealed the face of their baby boy, Ruhaan, after three months. The couple welcomed their first child on June 21.