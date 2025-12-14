Mild earthquake hits central Nepal’s Manang district

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes and experiencing multiple quakes in any given year.

Representational image
Representational image

Kathmandu: A mild earthquake shook Manang district of Gandaki province in central Nepal on Sunday. There was no immediate news of damage from the earthquake area, officials said.

The epicentre of the 4.7 magnitude quake was recorded at Thoche in Manang district at 12.54 pm, according to the Seismological Department.

The tremor was also felt by people living in the neighbouring districts, Kaski, Lamjung and Mustang districts.

