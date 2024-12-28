Mild earthquake strikes UAE

Abu Dhabi: An earthquake of 2.2 magnitude struck in Falaj Al Mualla area in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE said that the quake struck at 5:51 pm UAE time, at a depth of 4km.

The earthquake was not felt in the region with no effect.

A 2.2 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in Falaj Al Mualla at 17:51, 28/12/2024 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) December 28, 2024

Such small earthquakes are relatively rare in the UAE.

Experts at the NCM continue to monitor seismic activity in the region as part of their ongoing efforts to analyze and predict seismic events.