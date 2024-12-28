Mild earthquake strikes UAE

The quake struck at 5:51 pm UAE time, at a depth of 4km.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2024 8:21 pm IST
The quake hit the Falaj Al Mualla area in Umm Al Quwain. Photo: @ncmuae/X

Abu Dhabi: An earthquake of 2.2 magnitude struck in Falaj Al Mualla area in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE said that the quake struck at 5:51 pm UAE time, at a depth of 4km.

The earthquake was not felt in the region with no effect.

Such small earthquakes are relatively rare in the UAE.

Experts at the NCM continue to monitor seismic activity in the region as part of their ongoing efforts to analyze and predict seismic events.

