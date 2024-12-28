Visa-on-arrival, visa-free destinations for UAE residents

If you are a resident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and want to take a quick trip for the New Year holiday, the process of applying for a visa can be difficult and time-consuming, depending on a number of factors.
So don’t worry about getting a visa; there are various countries around the globe offering visa on arrival and visa-free entry for UAE residents.
Siasat.com have curated a list of some of the destinations offering visas on arrival and without a visa for UAE residents that are ideal for ringing in 2025 in style.
1. Georgia
UAE residents with valid visas can travel to Georgia and receive a visa upon arrival, while holders of GCC countries can travel visa-free for 90 days.
2. Armenia
UAE residents can explore Armenia, a captivating country with ancient history and stunning landscapes, with a visa on arrival and a 120-day stay at an affordable cost.
3. Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan offers a one-month tourist visa upon arrival at its airports for UAE residency visa holders.
4. Maldives
UAE residents can enjoy a 30-day visa on arrival in the Maldives, known for its turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and luxurious resorts.
5. Nepal
Nepal provides UAE residents with visas on arrival, with options ranging from 15, 30, and 90 days, allowing travellers to tailor their travel plans.
6. Montenegro
Montenegro, a picturesque destination with stunning coastline, medieval towns, and mountains, offers UAE residents a visa-free stay of up to 90 days within six months.
7. Serbia
Serbia allows visa-free entry for Schengen, UK, or US visa holders, but non-visa holders must submit travel booking details, vaccine proof, original passport, and sufficient funds.
8. Mauritius
UAE residents can enjoy a free 30-day visa on Mauritius, a tropical paradise known for its Creole culture, pristine beaches, rainforests, and vibrant markets.
9. Saudi Arabia
UAE residents can now obtain instant visas to Saudi Arabia.
10. Oman
Oman offers a convenient travel option for UAE residents, allowing them to obtain a visa upon arrival, provided their UAE residency visa is valid for three months or longer.
11. Seychelles
Indian expats can enter Seychelles without a visa, but must have a valid passport, proof of return ticket, confirmed accommodation, and sufficient funds.
12. Albania
Albania offers a mix of historical and coastal experiences with a 90-day visa-free stay.
13. Thailand
UAE residents can visit Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days.
14. Malaysia
Malaysia offers a 90-day visa-free stay, allowing visitors to enjoy its vibrant cultural heritage and modern amenities.