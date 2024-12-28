Visa-on-arrival, visa-free destinations for UAE residents

If you are a resident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and want to take a quick trip for the New Year holiday, the process of applying for a visa can be difficult and time-consuming, depending on a number of factors.

So don’t worry about getting a visa; there are various countries around the globe offering visa on arrival and visa-free entry for UAE residents.

Siasat.com have curated a list of some of the destinations offering visas on arrival and without a visa for UAE residents that are ideal for ringing in 2025 in style.

1. Georgia

UAE residents with valid visas can travel to Georgia and receive a visa upon arrival, while holders of GCC countries can travel visa-free for 90 days.

Photo: @Jairph/Unsplash

2. Armenia

UAE residents can explore Armenia, a captivating country with ancient history and stunning landscapes, with a visa on arrival and a 120-day stay at an affordable cost.

Photo: @Ivars Utināns/Unsplash

3. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan offers a one-month tourist visa upon arrival at its airports for UAE residency visa holders.

Photo: @Dario Daniel Silva/Unsplash

4. Maldives

UAE residents can enjoy a 30-day visa on arrival in the Maldives, known for its turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and luxurious resorts.

Photo: @Ishan @seefromthesky/Unsplash

5. Nepal

Nepal provides UAE residents with visas on arrival, with options ranging from 15, 30, and 90 days, allowing travellers to tailor their travel plans.

Photo: @Giuseppe Mondì/Unsplash

6. Montenegro

Montenegro, a picturesque destination with stunning coastline, medieval towns, and mountains, offers UAE residents a visa-free stay of up to 90 days within six months.

Photo: @Polina Rytova/Unsplash

7. Serbia

Serbia allows visa-free entry for Schengen, UK, or US visa holders, but non-visa holders must submit travel booking details, vaccine proof, original passport, and sufficient funds.

8. Mauritius

UAE residents can enjoy a free 30-day visa on Mauritius, a tropical paradise known for its Creole culture, pristine beaches, rainforests, and vibrant markets.

Photo: @Xavier Coiffic/Unsplash

9. Saudi Arabia

UAE residents can now obtain instant visas to Saudi Arabia.

Photo: @Khalid Elkady/Unsplash

10. Oman

Oman offers a convenient travel option for UAE residents, allowing them to obtain a visa upon arrival, provided their UAE residency visa is valid for three months or longer.

Photo: @Getty Images/Unsplash

11. Seychelles

Indian expats can enter Seychelles without a visa, but must have a valid passport, proof of return ticket, confirmed accommodation, and sufficient funds.

Photo: @Mariya Oliynyk/Unsplash

12. Albania

Albania offers a mix of historical and coastal experiences with a 90-day visa-free stay.

Photo: @Polina Rytova/Unsplash

13. Thailand

UAE residents can visit Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days.

14. Malaysia

Malaysia offers a 90-day visa-free stay, allowing visitors to enjoy its vibrant cultural heritage and modern amenities.