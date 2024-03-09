Mild quake jolts Nepal; no damage or loss of lives reported: Official

Published: 9th March 2024
Kathmandu: A mild earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted western Nepal’s scenic city of Pokhara on Saturday, according to an official statement.

However, there was no report of any loss of lives or property damage.

The quake, whose epicentre was traced to Pokhara, also caused tremors in some of the neighbouring districts.

“A mild earthquake hit Western Nepal on Saturday around 7.30 am, with its epicentre located near Pokhara. The tremors were felt in the neighbouring districts as well,” the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said in a statement.

The centre also confirmed that there was no damage or loss of lives due to the quake.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

