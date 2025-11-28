Mild tension prevails after school bulldozes graves in Hyderabad

The graveyard dates to the Qutb Shahi era and is 400 years old.

News Desk |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th November 2025 10:42 am IST
Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Nagole in the city when the management of a school allegedly damaged Muslim graves.

The incident came to light on Thursday when local people went to the graveyard located adjacent to a school.

After noticing the graves damaged using a bulldozer the local people lodged a complaint with the police.

Memory Khan Seminar

The AIMIM party MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig said that the incident took place at Tatti Annaram, Bandlaguda bus stop Abdullapurmet. The MLC, along with local residents, met the SHO of Nagole police station, Maqbool Jani, and lodged a complaint. They demanded that the police immediately book a case and arrest all the persons responsible for demolishing the graves.

The graveyard dates to the Qutb Shahi era and is 400 years old. There is also a dargah of Hazrat Muttu Shah Baba.

