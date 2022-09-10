Mild tremors jolt Karnataka district

Ramnagar: Mild tremors jolted Ramnagar, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru, on Saturday morning forcing panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses.

According to local district authorities, three tremors were felt at around 5.30 am.

People across the district, especially in the rain-battered Ramnagar taluk, experienced the jolts. Impact has been more in Bejjarahallikatte, Padarahalli villages.

District authorities have rushed to the villages and are taking stock of the situation.

The people who had lost their cattle, crops due to heavy rains are worried about earth tremors.

An official statement regarding the tremors is yet to be received.