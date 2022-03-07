Militant attack in Srinagar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th March 2022 1:14 pm IST
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. A civilian was killed while at least 24 others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. A civilian was killed while at least 24 others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: A civilian injured in a grenade attack by militants, being taken for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. A civilian was killed while at least 24 others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Relatives of a civilian injured in a grenade attack by militants, at a hospital in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. A civilian was killed while at least 24 others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: A civilian injured in a grenade attack by militants, being taken for treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. A civilian was killed while at least 24 others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

