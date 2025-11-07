Milli Council releases white paper on Nitish Kumar’s governance in Bihar

Bhopal: The All India Milli Council (AIMC) has released a comprehensive White Paper 2025 on Bihar elections titled “Performance of ‘Sushasan Babu’ Governance in Bihar”.

This White Paper 2025, released through a Press Release, objectively analyses how the Nitish Kumar government has performed across key dimensions- governance, economy, infrastructure, migration, corruption, poverty, inflation, education, public health, women’s safety, communal harmony and law & order — drawing on official data and field observations to present a factual account of the state’s trajectory over last two decades.

The White Paper 2025 concludes that Nitish Kumar’s two-decade rule — once praised as “Sushasan” (good governance) — now stands questioned on nearly every front. From economic growth and social justice to education, employment and law enforcement, the state shows signs of deep systemic failure.

Objective

The objective of this White Paper is not political but civic- to enable informed voting and evidence-based reflection on 20 years of governance in Bihar, the release claimed. The report calls upon citizens, civil society and political leaders to prioritize accountability and inclusivity as Bihar moves toward a new political phase.

Meanwhile, it may be pointed out here that people of Bihar will exercise their franchise in the State Assembly Elections, leading to the formation of a new government in the state. The two main contenders in Bihar are NDA and Mahagathbandhan which vie with each other for voter attention.

While every election is a vital step in empowering citizens to voice their aspirations and hold the government accountable through their votes, it is equally important that this exercise remains free, fair, transparent and informed. Bihar elections 2025 are unique in many ways-not only because of emerging players in the fray giving more political options to the people, but also because this election stands as a referendum on the last 20 years of Nitish Kumar’s governance, the release said.

Political Context

From 2020 to 2025, Nitish Kumar led three coalition governments- two under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and one under the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) — earning the nickname “Palturam” for frequent political realignments. Despite being the junior partner post-2020 (JD-U 43 seats, BJP 74), he became CM under NDA, later shifted to MGB in 2022, and rejoined the NDA in January 2024, assuming office as CM for the ninth time.

Key Highlights from the White Paper

1. No Long a Muslim Favourite

Nitish Kumar’s shifting alliances have eroded his support among Bihar’s 17.7% Muslim population.

JD (U) fielded only 4 Muslim candidates (out of 101) in 2025, down from 9 in 2020 — none of whom won.

In contrast, RJD and Congress together fielded 28 Muslim candidates.

Muslim influence remains decisive in 60 constituencies, yet representation under NDA is at a record low.

2. Economy: Growth Without Inclusion

Despite official claims of development, Bihar’s economic base remains weak.

3.16 crore workers are registered on e-Shram, indicating joblessness.

Unemployment rate : 5.2% (April–June 2025)

5.2% (April–June 2025) Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR ): 48.8% — among India’s lowest.

48.8% — among India’s lowest. Bihar has only 3,386 factories, employing 1.17 lakh workers — just 0.75% of India’s industrial workforce.

NITI Aayog ranks Bihar highest in multi-dimensional poverty at 33.76%.

3. Poverty and Inflation

Bihar continues to be India’s poorest state.

Rural poverty: 36.72%, Urban : 13.55%

13.55% Low monthly consumption expenditure reflects deep economic inequality.

Rising food inflation and fuel prices have eroded real incomes.

4. Migration: The Unending Exodus

Around 30 million Biharis live and work outside the state.

Out-migration rose from 74 lakh (2024) to 75 lakh (2025).

Bihar’s lack of industry and job creation continues to push youth to Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

5. Corruption and Governance Deficit

Despite its “Sushasan” claim, Bihar under Nitish Kumar has witnessed repeated corruption scandals — including the Srijan, MNREGA, Paddy, and BPSC scams — reflecting weak institutional accountability.

6. Bridge Collapses: Crumbling Infrastructure

Between 2024–2025, 18 bridges collapsed, including 12 within just 20 days in mid-2024.

Major incidents occurred in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Nalanda (Nitish’s home district), exposing rampant corruption in public works.

7. Communal and Gender Violence

Bihar recorded 65+ communal incidents (2020–2025), mostly during processions and festivals.

Violence against women remains high — 1 in 3 women face physical or emotional abuse.

28,811 cases of domestic violence were reported in 2023 alone.

8. Public Health Crisis

Shortage of doctors: 45%; specialists: 70%; paramedics: 84%.

Cardiovascular diseases affect over 35% of adults.

Rural healthcare remains grossly under-equipped and poorly staffed.

9. Public Education and Paper Leaks

School enrolment dropped by 9.28 lakh between 2022–2024.

2.77 million students dropped out at the elementary level.

Over 4,400 schools closed or merged; 2.5 lakh teacher vacancies persist.

Frequent exam paper leaks — BPSC, Constable, NEET — have damaged the credibility of Bihar’s education system.

10. Law and Order Breakdown

Bihar’s overall crime rate rose 80.2% (2005–2024) compared to 32.5% nationally (2015–2023). Once hailed for restoring order and ending ‘Jungle Raj’, Nitish Kumar’s Bihar now faces resurgent criminal activity and weakened policing.