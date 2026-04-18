Million March case: Telangana HC defers verdict on KCR, KTR, Harish Rao pleas

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, April 17, reserved its verdict on petitions filed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KT Rama Rao (KTR), and T Harish Rao, seeking quashing of cases registered in connection with the Million March held on March 10, 2011, during the Telangana statehood movement.

Justice K Sujana heard the arguments presented by both sides and deferred the judgment.

Petitioners’ arguments

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel TV Ramana Rao argued that during the investigation, the complainants failed to identify the petitioners.

He further stated that there is no evidence placing KCR, KTR, or Harish Rao at the scene of the protest.

No chargesheets filed

On the other hand, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao informed the court that an investigation into the Million March-related cases had been completed and charge sheets were filed against several accused.

However, he acknowledged that no charge sheets had been filed against KCR, Harish Rao, KTR, or Kodandaram in this case. He added that the facts of the case would become clear only after the filing of the charge sheets.

After hearing both sides, the High Court reserved its verdict on the petitions.