Millions of Californians to participate in earthquake drills today

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th October 2023 3:40 pm IST
San Francisco: The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said that millions of people in the US state will participate in earthquake drills and practice life-saving actions on Thursday.

October 19 marks the Great California ShakeOut Day, when drills are planned to encourage people to practice how to protect themselves during earthquakes in order to reduce injuries and even loss of life, reports Xinhua news agency.

At 10.19 a.m. on Thursday, residents of the state will participate in earthquake drills in offices, schools and homes, and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold on.

“California has long led the nation in innovative disaster preparedness efforts. During this year’s Great ShakeOut, we want to encourage every Californian to take action to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

Cal OES had also launched a statewide, seven-stop tour, bringing a shake simulator capable of replicating a 7.0 magnitude earthquake to cities across the state, where first responders will provide life-saving earthquake preparedness tips.

