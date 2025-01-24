Millions of Indian expats in UAE set to celebrate 76th Republic Day

Millions of Indians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will observe India’s 76th Republic Day with cultural ceremonies on Sunday, January 26.

The Emirates witnesses its most extensive Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population which demonstrates the strong shared diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Republic Day celebrations in UAE

A flag-hoisting ceremony will begin at the Indian Embassy at 8 am

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will host the flag at 7 am

The top diplomats will deliver a message on Republic Day during the program

Community members and students will perform cultural programs as part of the festivities

A mega blood donation camp will be held in partnership with FOI Events.

Community engagement

All Indian educational institutions across the UAE schedule memorial ceremonies and special gatherings. The Consul General will attend a grand celebration at The Indian High School’s Oud Metha before other diplomats participate in flag-hoisting ceremonies.

These ceremonies will be organised by various Indian associations across the Emirates.

Pertinently, Republic Day is a day celebrated on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950.

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day of India, a flag unfurling ceremony would be held at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.



📅 Date: 26 January 2025

⏲️ Time: 8.00 am – 9.00 am



All Indian nationals and friends of India are cordially invited to attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ejXAbCWJpP — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 23, 2025

Bilateral ties

During an interview with Gulf News Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir emphasized the importance of this historical moment. Highlighting a milestone, the ambassador said, “More than 4 million Indians found their second home in the UAE.”

Ambassador Sudhir further said that the UAE government and leadership officials work diligently to support the welfare of all expats in the area. He explained that diplomatic relations between both countries rest upon fundamental connections that develop between ordinary citizens.

The number of Indian tourists visiting the UAE on tourist visas reached 4.5 million in 2023. The introduction of e-visa and visa-on-arrival policies at India’s entry points has sparked a rising wave of Emirati tourism into the country.

“The strong personal connections between citizens of both nations will guide the countries’ relationship toward brighter prospects in the future,” he stated.