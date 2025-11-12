Min Konda Surekha issues fresh apology to Actor Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has once again issued a public apology to actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family, reiterating that her earlier remarks were not intended to cause any hurt.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, November 12, the minister expressed regret and formally withdrew her previous statements.

“I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to

@iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same.”

I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members.



I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members.



I regret any unintended impression… — Konda Surekha (@iamkondasurekha) November 11, 2025

Defamation case filed by Nagarjuna

The apology comes as the minister continues to face a defamation case filed by Nagarjuna over her earlier comments. On October 2, 2024, Konda Surekha made remarks involving former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna, suggesting that KTR was responsible for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Her statements drew widespread criticism, prompting an apology the following day to Samantha and the Akkineni family. At that time, she said that her comments were directed at KTR and not intended to offend anyone personally.

However, Nagarjuna later filed a criminal defamation case, stating that Surekha’s remarks damaged the reputation his family had built over decades in cinema and social service.

KTR also filed a similar defamation suit against her.