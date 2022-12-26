Mine explosion in Iran kills 2, injures 5

Tehran: At least two people were killed and five others injured in a mine explosion in Iran’s central Semnan Province on Sunday.

Mohammad Ali Taheri, head of the Center for Management of Medical Accidents and Emergencies under Semnan University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA news agency that the accident took place in the Florine mine in Tuye village in Damghan city, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the incident, Taheri said, without providing further information.