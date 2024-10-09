Minimising differences between Jammu, Kashmir will be our aim: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah also asserted his supremacy over the choice of person who will head the government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2024 3:47 pm IST
Dialogue with Pakistan only way to end terrorism in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday, October 9 said the aim of the NC-Congress government would be to minimise the differences between the two regions of the Union Territory and to build confidence among the Hindus.

“We have to minimise the differences that they have created between Jammu and Kashmir. Our endeavor should be that the Hindus there have this confidence in us that we will think about them in the same manner as about Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters here.

“We will not differentiate between the two. So what if they did not vote? We must solve their problems,” he added.

The NC chief said there were many challenges before the new government.

Also Read
‘Foolish’ to expect Article 370 restoration from BJP: Omar Abdullah

“The biggest challenges are inflation and unemployment. We have to create opportunities for our youth,” he said.

Abdullah also asserted his supremacy over the choice of person who will head the government.

On his son Omar’s saying that the alliance will decide who will be the chief minister, the senior Abdullah said: “What I have decided, only that will happen.”

The NC president Tuesday said Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of the new government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2024 3:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button