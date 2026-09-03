Minister Azharuddin distributes money, toolkits to minorities

Hyderabad: Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin distributed financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and tool kits to minority beneficiaries in Rangareddy district on Wednesday, September 2.

The minister, along with Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) Chairman Mohd Obedulla Kothwal, handed over the cheques to 278 minority widowed women under the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana scheme.

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They also distributed generators and tool kits worth Rs 60,000 each to 13 members of the Turka Kasha Muslim community under the Minority Community Turka Kasha Rehabilitation scheme.

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Speaking on the occasion, Azharuddin said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to the economic development of minorities and urged beneficiaries to make full use of the sewing machines, generators, tool kits and other welfare schemes provided by the government.