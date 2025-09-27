Minister inaugurates 288 Indiramma houses in Rasoolpura

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday, September 27, inaugurated 288 double-bedroom houses in Rasoolpura under the Indiramma housing scheme.

The event was attended by Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, local MP Etela Rajender, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, local MLA Sri Ganesh, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy and Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Naik.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister remarked that even though the state’s financial situation is not good, they have provided 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses across Telangana so far.

He stated that for Indiramma beneficiaries under GHMC limits, the government has planned the construction of apartments and will also repair the houses that had been built in the past. He also asked local MP Etela Rajender to approach the central government and get official clearances so that the poor do not run into trouble with the army officials in the Cantonment area.