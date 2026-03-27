Minister Jupally honoured at Buddhist peace conference in Hyderabad

Minister honoured for promoting Buddhist heritage and global peace at Hyderabad event attended by delegates from 22 countries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 3:48 pm IST
Minister Jupally honoured at Buddhist peace conference in Hyderabad
Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao receiving the award.

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was conferred the “Grand Prize for Contribution to World Peace” at the International Buddhist Peace Conference–2026 held at Haritha Plaza in Hyderabad on Friday.

The award was presented by Moon Yong Jo, who heads the International Interchange Development Association, an organisation involved in cultural exchange and peace-related initiatives, a press release said.

Emphasis on Buddha’s message

Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the continued relevance of Gautama Buddha’s teachings of compassion and non-violence, stating that they offer enduring solutions to a world increasingly marked by conflict and divisions.

Subhan Haleem

Telangana’s Buddhist legacy

He also underscored Telangana’s historical importance as a centre of Buddhist learning, recalling the contributions of Nagarjuna. He described sites such as Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, and Dhulikatta as significant markers of the region’s civilizational heritage.

Tourism vision and global participation

The minister said the recognition reflects the commitment of the state government under chief minister A Revanth Reddy to promote peace and cultural heritage. He reiterated plans to position Telangana as a global Buddhist tourism hub, anchored by projects such as Buddha Vanam.

The conference was attended by over 150 delegates from 22 countries, including Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Thich Nhat Tu, with organisers expressing hope that it would strengthen international cooperation for peace, the press release added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 3:48 pm IST

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