Minister Jupally honoured at Buddhist peace conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was conferred the “Grand Prize for Contribution to World Peace” at the International Buddhist Peace Conference–2026 held at Haritha Plaza in Hyderabad on Friday.
The award was presented by Moon Yong Jo, who heads the International Interchange Development Association, an organisation involved in cultural exchange and peace-related initiatives, a press release said.
Emphasis on Buddha’s message
Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the continued relevance of Gautama Buddha’s teachings of compassion and non-violence, stating that they offer enduring solutions to a world increasingly marked by conflict and divisions.
Telangana’s Buddhist legacy
He also underscored Telangana’s historical importance as a centre of Buddhist learning, recalling the contributions of Nagarjuna. He described sites such as Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, and Dhulikatta as significant markers of the region’s civilizational heritage.
Tourism vision and global participation
The minister said the recognition reflects the commitment of the state government under chief minister A Revanth Reddy to promote peace and cultural heritage. He reiterated plans to position Telangana as a global Buddhist tourism hub, anchored by projects such as Buddha Vanam.
The conference was attended by over 150 delegates from 22 countries, including Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Thich Nhat Tu, with organisers expressing hope that it would strengthen international cooperation for peace, the press release added.