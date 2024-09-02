Minister Ponguleti injured while inspecting flooded Khammam

Published: 2nd September 2024
Minister Ponguleti falls off bike while inspecting flooded Khammam
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted an inspection of Khammam’s flood-affected catchment areas on Monday, September 2, following heavy rains across the state.

During the visit, victims shared their concerns with the minister. However, the inspection took a turn when Reddy fell off his bike and got injured while navigating the area.

He assured victims that the government would take necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and minimize inconvenience to the affected residents.

He urged officials to prioritize rescue operations and ensure no neglect in aiding victims. Srinivas Reddy heard firsthand from victims about their losses and difficulties, including one who reported losing educational certificates in the flood

Doctors had given first aid to the minister’s leg and advised him to take rest.


