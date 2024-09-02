Minister Ponguleti injured while inspecting flooded Khammam

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted an inspection of Khammam’s flood-affected catchment areas on Monday, September 2, following heavy rains across the state.

During the visit, victims shared their concerns with the minister. However, the inspection took a turn when Reddy fell off his bike and got injured while navigating the area.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy injured when he was visiting flood hit areas in Khammam rural mandal on a two wheeler today @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/i1ryAgctDT — V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) September 2, 2024

Reddy inspected inundated areas in Khammam, including Pedda Tanda, Sai Krishna Nagar, Nayudupeta, and Jalaganga Nagar.

He assured victims that the government would take necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and minimize inconvenience to the affected residents.

He urged officials to prioritize rescue operations and ensure no neglect in aiding victims. Srinivas Reddy heard firsthand from victims about their losses and difficulties, including one who reported losing educational certificates in the flood

Doctors had given first aid to the minister’s leg and advised him to take rest.



