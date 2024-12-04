Minister steps in to avert auto drivers’ strike in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: The looming auto drivers’ strike in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, scheduled for December 7, has garnered the attention of transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

On Tuesday, he urged auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions to reconsider their strike plans and assured them of a discussion to address their grievances on December 6.

The Auto Drivers Unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced the strike last month to press the government for action on long-pending demands. Key unions, including IFTU, BRTU, AITUC, and TADS, have expressed concerns over the declining livelihood of auto drivers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Their primary demands include:

Annual reimbursement of Rs 15,000 to compensate for income losses.

Establishment of an Auto-Motor Transport Workers Welfare Board.

Compensation of Rs 10 lakh for families of drivers who die by suicide.

A ban on two-wheelers operated by aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Regulation of three-wheelers from other districts operating in Hyderabad without proper permits.

Implementation of a single-permit policy a promise made during the Assembly elections.

The unions argue that schemes like the Mahalakshmi free bus rides for women have significantly affected their income, making it hard for many drivers to sustain their livelihoods.

Minister promises dialogue

After meeting with union representatives, Transport Minister Prabhakar assured them that their issues would be addressed. Joining efforts with MLC M Kondandaram and CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, the minister promised to work towards resolving the concerns of auto drivers.

Sathi Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana Auto-Drivers Samakhya (TADS), expressed hope following the assurance. “If our demands are met during the discussion, we will call off the strike,” he said.