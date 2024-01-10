Minor among two arrested for selling heroin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor was among two people arrested for allegedly supplying heroin from Rajasthan. The duo was arrested near Satya parking yard, Hayathnagar on Tuesday, January 9, and 80 gram of the contraband were, worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The accused, Ashok Kumar, 19, and the accused juvenile are natives of Jalore district of Rajasthan. Both have been addicted to drugs and later decided to procure and sell the heroin at a higher price to make easy money.

They bought the drug from a local supplier of Rajasthan at an price of Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per gram and sold it to addicts at the price of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per gram. The accused used to smuggle heroin by concealing the drugs in clothes and travel through private buses from their state to Hyderabad.

The police have warned people, especially youngsters, who are involved in procuring, consuming, transporting, and selling illegal narcotics substances of severe punishment, including up to 10 years in jail. The offender may also be sentenced to death according to Section 31A of the NDPS Act, police said. The officials also requested citizens to alert their local police stations if they find any suspicious activity related to drugs.

The arrests were made under the supervision of G Sudheer Babu, deputy commissioner of police, and officers of Hayathnagar police station.