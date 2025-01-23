Minor boy found dead in Telangana’s Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy was found dead in Chennur mandal of Macherial district in Telangana on Thursday, January 23.

The deceased was identified as Maragoni Ajay from Birelli village in Chennur mandal. Speaking to Siasat.com Mancherial superintendent of police (SP) Aggadi Bhaskar said, “Yesterday morning the boy had left home for his school; however, authorities informed that Ajay didn’t reach the school.”

Upon learning that the boy had gone missing, his father searched for him and enquired with his relatives and acquaintances. “The body was found near the shopping complex just 2 hours ago and the body has been shifted to the hospital for a postmortem,” the SP added.

He confirmed that no incriminating evidence was found near the body; the case is yet to be registered.

A video shared on social media shows Ajay’s father wailing over his son’s death while the police enquire about the incident.