Telangana: 12 arrested for gold, cash theft in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Mancherial district have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the theft of 44 tolas of gold and Rs 15.5 lakh in cash from a doctor’s residence. The incident occurred on November 30, and the arrests were made on Sunday, December 8.

During the investigation, police recovered 35 tolas of gold from the accused. The suspects were identified as Durgam Tirupathi from Yellur in Penchikalpet Mandal, Ganesh Sudhakar from Devalamarri in Maharashtra, Mohammed Nazil, Nazim Baba, Altaf, Syed Sohail, Mohammed Tazeem, Durgam Rajeshwari, Nasreen, Mohammed Naseer, Mohammed Amas, all from different parts of Mancherial, and Mandavagde Swapna from Koutala Mandal.

Upon interrogation, Tirupathi confessed to orchestrating the theft. He admitted to forming an 11-member gang, which included Swapna, a hospital employee working for the victim, Dr. Vijay Babu.

The gang targeted the doctor’s residence while he was celebrating his birthday at a hotel, taking advantage of his absence to execute the robbery.