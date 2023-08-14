Minor boy survives after falling 100-ft from Grand Canyon

Among his injuries were nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, broken hand and a collapsed lung, the BBC reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2023 9:15 am IST
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon- IANS

Washington: A 13-year-old boy has survived after falling nearly 100 ft from the Grand Canyon in the US state of Arizona, the media reported on Monday.

BookMyMBBS

It took dozens of rescue crews and a team from the Grand Canyon National Park two hours to pull Wyatt Kauffman to safety on August 8 after falling off a ledge at the popular tourist site’s North Rim, reports the BBC.

He was flown to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

MS Education Academy

Speaking to the Phoenix-based KPNX television station that he had fallen while moving out of the way so people could take pictures.

He said he had been squatting down and holding onto a rock with one hand when he lost his grip and started to fall back.

“After the fall, I don’t remember anything after that,” he told Phoenix television station KPNX while in hospital.

“I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here.”

Among his injuries were nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, broken hand and a collapsed lung, the BBC reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2023 9:15 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button