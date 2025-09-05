Minor girl, 35 yr old man found dead at Bhadrachalam lodge

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday, September 5, a minor girl and a 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a private lodge.

The girl, a student of the 8th standard from Aswapuram mandal, and Ravi, aged 35, from Ravi Gudem village in Kukunoor mandal of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, reportedly took a room at Bhagyalakshmi Lodge on Thursday night.

According to reports, the two attempted suicide by consuming pesticide inside the lodge. Lodge staff promptly rushed them to the local Government Area Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, Ravi succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital, and the minor girl passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Family members revealed that the couple was involved in a love affair. Ravi was reportedly married and a father of three children.

The police visited the lodge, registered a case regarding the incident, and initiated a detailed investigation to uncover further details surrounding the tragic event.