Minor girl calls for the boycott of minorities, brands them ‘terrorists’

A minor Hindu girl on Friday gave a hate-filled speech against Muslims, calling for their boycott during a Bhagwat Katha in Agra’s Kheda village in Uttar Pradesh.

The speaker, identified as Bal Vidushi Lakshmi, openly asked for the boycott of Muslims, making baseless and provocative claims of how Muslims mix spit and urine in food to desecrate Hindu values.

Branding Muslims as “terrorists,” and advocating for Hindu “vigilance” against them, she ridiculed their religious practices. The speaker also spread misinformation, falsely accusing Muslim-owned businesses of deceit involving Hindu symbols, in addition to calling for an economic boycott.

The event organised by Yogi Youth Brigade Dharma Raksha Trust was presided over by its Uttar Pradesh president, Kunwar Ajay Tomar.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism as many have claimed that such hate speech will normalise the targeting of minorities.