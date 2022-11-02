Minor girl gang-raped, murdered in Karnataka

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd November 2022 5:19 pm IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Panth on Wednesday said a special team has been formed to probe the case and nab the accused.

Also Read
Student ends life by jumping from sixth floor of building

According to police, the victim had gone out of the house to attend to nature’s call on Tuesday afternoon.
When the girl did not return home, her family members started searching for her everywhere, after which her body was found on a farm.

After reaching the spot, Isha Panth assured that the accused will be arrested soon. The girl was studying in Class 9 and staying at her relative’s place, the police said. Aland police have taken up the investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button