Minor girl kidnapped in broad daylight in Rajasthan, in-laws suspected

In an alarming event, a 14-year-old was abducted in broad daylight by a group of men while her friends and others looked on. Her kidnappers drove her away in a four-wheeler in Rajasthan’s Deeg village.

The incident occurred on December 23. She was returning home after attending an exam.

Visuals of the kidnapping have come forward on social media platforms. It shows the girl walking with a group of friends when suddenly she is picked up by one of her kidnappers while another assists by opening the vehicle door.

In a shocking incident, 14-year-old minor girl was abducted by a half a dozen men in Bolero car on Monday. She was returning after giving exam and the incident happened around 4.30 pm in front of Police station in #Rajasthan's #Deeg village of #Bharatpur.



As they push her inside, her friends, initially shocked by the events, try to pull her out of her kidnapper’s clutches. Meanwhile, people around also pitch in to help.

Suddenly they all move back after a gunshot is heard. The vehicle speeds away leaving onlookers shocked.

“Three to four people arrived in a four-wheeler and abducted her at gunpoint. When the locals tried to stop them, they also fired a few rounds. However, no casualty was reported so far,” said Kaman circle officer Girraj Meena.

A case of abduction and firing was registered against six men.

Dowry harassment

According to the girl’s father, she was married off last year but returned home after her in-laws started making dowry demands. He insists insisting that her in-laws were likely behind the kidnapping, the Hindustan Times reported.