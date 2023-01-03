Minor girl molested in Juhu hotel, accused held: Police

"A case of molestation of a minor girl has been registered with Mumbai's Juhu Police Station and the accused has been arrested," said Mumbai police.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 3rd January 2023 7:46 am IST
Mumbai: A minor girl was allegedly molested at a five-star hotel at Juhu in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve, the police said, adding that a case was registered at Juhu police station and the accused was taken into custody.

Based on the girl’s statement, Juhu Police said it registered the case under IPC Sections 354 and the POCSO Act and took the accused into custody.

In a similar incident earlier, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Mumbai on the intervening night of December 22 and 23.

A case was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station.

Six persons, including three minors, were arrested in connection with the incident.

