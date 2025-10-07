Girl child raped and murdered in Telangana, accused still at large

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was raped and murdered in Nalgonda town on Tuesday, October 7. The accused are still at large.

According to an ETV Bharat report, which quoted the police authorities, stated that one Gaddam Krishna (22), a tractor driver in Nalgonda town trapped the girl studying intermediate first year, and while she was going to attend her classes on Tuesday, took her to a secluded location, raped and murdered her.

As per the report, the police were informed by locals that the body of the girl child was found at a house, after which the police ascertained her identity and informed the family members about the death of their child.

Nalgonda 1 Town circle inspector Rajashekhar Reddy reportedly informed the media that they were still looking for Krishna, the prime suspect, and those who were involved the crime. He stated that further details will be revealed after the investigation reached a conclusion.

Nalgonda superintendent of police (SP) Sharath Chandra Pawar, who visited the crime spot, stated that the police was in the process of gathering evidence, and that the culprits will be brought to justice.