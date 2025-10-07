22-yr-old Rukhsar pushed to death by live-in partner in Patna

An argument turned fatal for 22-year-old Sophia Parveen alias Rukhsar, after she was mercilessly pushed off from the third floor of her balcony in Patna, Bihar, allegedly by her live-in partner Amit Kumar.

The shocking incident came to light after a CCTV footage of Rukhsar falling to her death from the apartment went massively viral on social media platforms. She hit the boundary wall of a nearby school before thumping to the ground.

Amit reportedly took Rukhsar’s body to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in an auto. The hospital’s CCTV footage shows him placing her blood-soaked body on a stretcher and fleeing the scene.

Her family learned about her death from a friend who had read a news report about the tragedy. Her body was later identified at the morgue after three days.

He introduced himself as a police officer: Victim’s sister

According to her sister Shabana Khatoon, he introduced himself to the family as a police officer and even stayed at their house in their village in Bettiah.

“My sister was studying nursing and worked at a private hospital in Patna. One day, she came home with Amit and told us he was her friend. He claimed to be in the police force. He came in a Scorpio vehicle and stayed at our house for one night,” she told local reporters.

“We treated him like a guest, gave him a separate room. The next morning, he took my sister back to Patna. We trusted him completely,” she said.

“She was the brightest and most cheerful member of their household,” said a heartbroken Shabana.

Police investigation

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amit and Rukhsar were living at Soho Nirmala Apartments in Ashokpuri for over a month.

Amit used a fake Aadhaar number to rent the flat, as per the police statement by the landlord.

“The couple identified themselves as husband and wife when they took the flat. The documents looked genuine, so I did not cross-check,” the landlord said.

The documents were fabricated, police said.

The Danapur police have registered a case of murder and a search notice has been issued for Amit. Police have also issued a lookout for the auto driver who helped Amit transport Rukhsar’s body to the hospital.