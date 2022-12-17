Minor girl raped in Kolkata after being drugged

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a minor girl has accused a youth pursuing his MBA studies of raping her after being drugged by his mother.

As per the statement given by the victim to the local Haridevpur Police Station, the incident took place on October 24 this year, which was the occasion of Kali Puja. However, she filed a complaint with the police on December 16 night.

According to the police, they arrested youth, Kunal Kothari and his mother Anushree Kothari on Saturday morning and presented them at a lower court in Kolkata, which remanded them to police custody. Since the victim is a minor, police have framed charges under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against the two accused persons.

City police sources said that as per the statement of the victim, accused Anushree Kothari and the victim girl were undergoing a beautician course at a local institute.

“As per the victim’s version, Anushree Kothari invited the minor girl to her residence on October 24 on the occasion of Kali Puja. After she went there, the accused woman gave her some soft drink after which she became unconscious. According to her version, almost after three days she got back to her senses and realised that she had been sexually assaulted by Kunal Kothari,” a local police official said.

The victim has informed the police that initially she kept the matter a secret to her family members out of shame and later confided the same to one of her relatives who reportedly suggested her to report the entire incident to the police. The victim has also informed the police that in the interim period, she had also undergone treatment in the matter.

Kunal Kothari’s maternal uncle, Binay Chakraborty has, however, denied all the charges raised against his family members.

“This is a sheer conspiracy. What I came to know was that the girl wanted to get married to Kunal, which his mother was opposed to. What I learned was that she even threatened Kunal and her mother of dire consequences if they did not accept her,” he said.