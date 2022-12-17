Telangana: Minor girl accuses neighbour of rape

The victim originally kept the rape hidden, but later she told her mother.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th December 2022 2:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: A young girl from Dundigal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District was allegedly abducted and raped by a man from her area on Friday.

A school student, the girl resides with her parents who are construction workers. The girl was at home alone when the suspect allegedly forcibly took her on his bike to an undisclosed area and raped her.

The victim originally kept the rape hidden, but later she told her mother. A case was opened after receiving a complaint from her mother, and the investigation is underway.

