Minor girl sexually assaulted at railway station in Ajmer

The accused took the girl to an empty train coach, where she was found in an injured condition by GRP personnel, who launched a search operation for her when the girl's parents couldn't find her

Jaipur: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside an empty coach of a train halted at a railway station in Ajmer, railway police said on Tuesday.

A group of 12-13 people, including the girl, who had come to Ajmer to visit Dargah were sleeping on the last corner of a platform at the railway station on Monday night when the accused took the girl away, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The accused took the girl to an empty train coach, where she was found in an injured condition by GRP personnel, who launched a search operation for her when the girl’s parents couldn’t find her, they said.

“Prima facie, the girl was sexually assaulted. However, a medical report is awaited. A suspect has been rounded up and is being questioned,” a GRP official said.

