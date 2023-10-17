Minor quake shakes Maharashtra’s Satara

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 8:19 am IST
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan
Earthquake-Siasat-Images

Satara: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra’s Satara district late on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The earthquake occurred at 11:36 p.m. on Monday at a depth of 5 Km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 23:36:59 IST, Lat: 17.27 & Long: 73.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Satara, Maharashtra,” the NCS said in a post on ‘X’.

MS Education Academy

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 8:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button