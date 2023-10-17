Minor quake shakes Maharashtra’s Satara

Satara: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra’s Satara district late on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

The earthquake occurred at 11:36 p.m. on Monday at a depth of 5 Km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 23:36:59 IST, Lat: 17.27 & Long: 73.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Satara, Maharashtra,” the NCS said in a post on ‘X’.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.