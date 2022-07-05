Minor students hurl bombs at birthday party in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: In a shocking incident, two groups of minor students hurled bombs at each other at Sangam in Prayagraj where one group was celebrating a birthday.

The incident took place around midnight on Monday.

Three youths of a group have suffered serious injuries in the bombing incident.

On receiving information about the incident, SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh, along with police force, reached the spot.

The injured youths were sent to the hospital for treatment and the matter is being investigated.

Both the groups study in the same school.

According to reports, some students had reached the Sangam area to celebrate a birthday party. Meanwhile, people from the other group also reached there and they hurled bombs at the youths celebrating the birthday.

All the students are minor.

The SP City said that in the past also both the groups have clashed with each other.

An FIR has been registered in Civil Lines police station. However, the immediate provocation for the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The police have been raiding various places to arrest the accused.