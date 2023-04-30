Minor thief tied to pole, brutally thrashed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

When local police learnt about the incident, they immediately went to Madhopur Susta village and rescued the minor.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 30th April 2023 4:39 pm IST
Muslim youth assaulted for talking to Hindu girl in Karnataka; 4 booked
(Representative Image)

Patna: Mob ‘justice’ has become frequent in Bihar and one such incident was reported from Muzaffarpur district on Sunday when a thief was tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten by local villagers before police rescued him.

The incident occurred at Madhopur Susta village under Sadar police station in the district.

Also Read
9 dead after gas leak in Punjab’s Ludhiana: Police

A minor, who entered a shop by breaking through its asbestos roof, was spotted stealing by locals, who surrounded the shop and brought him outside.

MS Education Academy

They then tied the alleged thief to an electric pole and brutally assaulted him. The thief kept on pleading for mercy but no one paid any heed to him. Some of them even made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

When local police learnt about the incident, they immediately went to Madhopur Susta village and rescued the minor.

“We have rescued the minor from the mob. The villagers have levelled allegations of stealing goods from a shop. We are investigating it,” Sadar SHO Satyendra Mishra said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 30th April 2023 4:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button