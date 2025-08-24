Minor tribal girl alleges gangrape in Telangana’s Kothagudem

The incident occurred on August 22.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th August 2025 3:52 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old tribal girl has alleged that she was raped by two unidentified persons while travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The girl had stated that she went to Konta in Chhattisgarh on August 22 and had boarded an auto-rickshaw in which two people were already seated and they offered her some drink, which she drank and fell unconscious, they said.

She subsequently regained consciousness in the Bhadrachalam Agency area and told police on Sunday morning that two persons “sexually assaulted” her.

A senior police official said so far there was no clarity with regard to the place of the offence and “we need to verify in detail”.

She was sent for medical tests. Police were in the process of recording her statement, and accordingly register a case.

Further investigation is on.

