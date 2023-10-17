Minor wrestler commits suicide in Karnataka akhada

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 12:46 pm IST
Representational Image

Davanagere: A 13-year-old girl wrestler committed suicide inside the premises of an akhada in Karnataka’s Davanagere district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Kavya Poojar, a resident of Harihara town, and the incident occurred on Monday.

She did not leave any suicide note.

Kavya lived in a hostel for wrestlers in Dharwad and also studied there. She came home in Harihara two days ago.

The police said that the victim had gone to akhada for practice early Monday morning, but she was found dead later.

Harihara town police have booked a case in connection with the case.

Sources have said that the victim came from a family of wrestlers and she was under pressure to perform.

Further investigation is on.

