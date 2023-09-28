Minorities foundation members join mass prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 8:52 pm IST
Thousands of devotees from across the valley offered Zuhar prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad Celebrations (2)
Representative Image

Chandigarh: Members of the Indian Minorities Foundation joined the Muslim community in mass prayers here before taking out a religious procession to mark Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A statement said the foundation, whose convener is Satnam Singh Sandhu, also organised a panel discussion on “Inclusive Living — A Sacred Teaching of Prophet Muhammad for Humanity”, in which spiritual leaders, scholars, poets, academicians of the Muslim community from all over India participated.

Also Read
UP: Tension in Bahraich over putting up green flags for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Author and activist Faiyaz Ahmad Fyzie, a Pasmanda, Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, poet and president of Sufi Foundation Moradabad Kashish Warsi, Sufi Islamic Board president Mansoor Khan and activist Mohammed Meraj Rayeeh took part in the panel discussion organised by the foundation, it said.

MS Education Academy

Faiyaz Ahmad claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas, sabka prayas” has ensured benefits of government policies and development reach every section of society, especially the marginalized and socially deprived people who are also the basis of the Prophet’s teachings.

During the deliberations, Pasmanda activist Muhammad Meraj Rayeeh said Muslims have contributed largely to India’s development.

“For India to continue on the path of progress, it is important that all communities work together with a spirit of ‘Indians first’ before being a member of any community. We must unite and strengthen Indian unity and integrity,” he said, lauding the government’s emphasis on uplifting Pasmanda (backward) community among Muslims.

Prime Minister Modi has ensured that government policies should be over and above the politics of appeasement and that their benefits reach all Indians, said Sandhu.

“The economic benefits under all the schemes such as PM Awaas Yojna, PM Ujjwala Yojna, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, PM Mudra Yojna have been conferred to every section of society cutting across the barriers of religion, caste, gender or community,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 8:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button