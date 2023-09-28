Minorities foundation members join mass prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi

Chandigarh: Members of the Indian Minorities Foundation joined the Muslim community in mass prayers here before taking out a religious procession to mark Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

A statement said the foundation, whose convener is Satnam Singh Sandhu, also organised a panel discussion on “Inclusive Living — A Sacred Teaching of Prophet Muhammad for Humanity”, in which spiritual leaders, scholars, poets, academicians of the Muslim community from all over India participated.

Author and activist Faiyaz Ahmad Fyzie, a Pasmanda, Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, poet and president of Sufi Foundation Moradabad Kashish Warsi, Sufi Islamic Board president Mansoor Khan and activist Mohammed Meraj Rayeeh took part in the panel discussion organised by the foundation, it said.

Faiyaz Ahmad claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas, sabka prayas” has ensured benefits of government policies and development reach every section of society, especially the marginalized and socially deprived people who are also the basis of the Prophet’s teachings.

During the deliberations, Pasmanda activist Muhammad Meraj Rayeeh said Muslims have contributed largely to India’s development.

“For India to continue on the path of progress, it is important that all communities work together with a spirit of ‘Indians first’ before being a member of any community. We must unite and strengthen Indian unity and integrity,” he said, lauding the government’s emphasis on uplifting Pasmanda (backward) community among Muslims.

Prime Minister Modi has ensured that government policies should be over and above the politics of appeasement and that their benefits reach all Indians, said Sandhu.

“The economic benefits under all the schemes such as PM Awaas Yojna, PM Ujjwala Yojna, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, PM Mudra Yojna have been conferred to every section of society cutting across the barriers of religion, caste, gender or community,” he said.