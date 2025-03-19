Telangana sets aside Rs 3591 crore for minorities in Budget 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has proposed an allocation of Rs 3,591 crore for minorities in the state budget for 2025-26. Last year, Rs 3,003 crore was allocated for minority welfare.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, March 19, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that out of the proposed budget, Rs 840 crore will be provided to minority youth through the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. Under this scheme, educated and employable youth can avail of subsidized loans of up to Rs 4 lakh.

He also highlighted that the Haj 2024 pilgrimage saw a record 11,446 pilgrims from Telangana, calling it a significant milestone for the state.

As part of its commitment to minority welfare and security, the state government aims to continue its support through various initiatives.