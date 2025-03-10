Minority welfare in Telangana neglected despite Rs 3,000 cr budget: Report

Hyderabad: The Congress government, despite tall promises, has failed to deliver for the minorities in the state, claims a one-year analysis report released by ASEEM (Association for socio-economic empowerment of the marginalised).

According to the report, despite a Rs 3,000 crore budget, the highest in Telangana’s history, data reveals a stark contrast between allocation and actual spending.

For instance, the budgetary allocation for the bank-linked subsidy scheme was Rs 300 crore, but by December 2024, less than a lakh had been spent. Additionally, around Rs 3 crore was directed only towards salaries, raising concerns over the underutilization of funds for minority welfare.

Lack of action on youth loans, educational aid

According to the report, the Congress government has failed to deliver on several key promises made to minorities in Telangana. One of the most crucial commitments was the post-matric scholarship under the Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) Scheme, aimed at helping minority students pursue higher education.

While the budget allocation increased to Rs 300 crore in 2024-25, only Rs 41.86 crore was reportedly spent, marking a drastic decline in fund utilization to just 13.95 percent.

Year Budget allocated Total released Expenditure Spent 2020-21 206.901 206.901 136.99 66.27 percent 2021-2022 206.9005 206.9005 204.99 99.05 percent 2022-23 200.00 200.00 117.45 58.725 percent 2023-24 236.00 236.00 120.3049 50.99 percent 2024-25 300.00 223.00 41.860 13.95 percent

Various student organizations, including SIO Telangana and ASEEM, repeatedly pressured the government through representations and press conferences, demanding timely fund allocation. However, students continued to suffer as colleges withheld their original certificates, citing unpaid dues, forcing many to drop out or struggle to arrange alternative funding.

The number of sanctioned applications has also drastically declined over the years. According to the report, in 2024-25, not one of the 1,21,805 applications received was approved. This downward trend has been ongoing, with approvals dropping from 63,930 in 2021-22 to just 40 in 2023-24.

According to the report, over the past five years, out of 7,50,881 applications, only 1,87,488 were sanctioned, while nearly 1,49,248 applications remain pending.

More concerningly, 4,14,145 applications were neither sanctioned nor officially marked as pending.

Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme

The Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme, another key promise, has also seen a decline in effectiveness despite an increased budget.

While the allocation rose to Rs 130 crore in 2024-25, the actual spending was only Rs 76.49 crore, significantly lower than the 97.93 percent utilization rate recorded in 2021-22. Despite a growing number of applications, the number of students benefiting from this program has steadily decreased.

In 2020-21, 46.86 percent of applicants were approved, but by 2023-24, the approval rate had plummeted to just 11.33 percent, making it increasingly difficult for minority students to pursue higher education abroad.

Many minority welfare promises still await implementation

Beyond scholarships, several other major financial promises remain unfulfilled.

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme, launched by the BRS government to provide Rs 1,11,800 in financial aid for brides’ families, continues to face delays under the Congress government.

The Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 5 lakh for M Phil and PhD students to Rs 10,000 for 10th-grade pass students, has not been implemented.

The Youth Commission, which was supposed to offer Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans, has also seen no progress.

Additionally, the Congress had pledged Rs 1,000 crore annually for jobless minority youth and women, but no concrete steps have been taken to fulfill this commitment, the report stated.

The revitalization of The Skill Employment and Training for Women in Need (SETWIN) and the transformation of Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) were among the many promises made by the Congress government to boost skill development and infrastructure in the Old City of Hyderabad.

However, a year into its tenure, there has been no visible progress on these fronts.

Similarly, the QQSUDA, which was meant to play a crucial role in infrastructure development, has seen no transformation or reforms, leaving Old City residents without the promised urban upgrades.

Another major commitment was the implementation of the Sachar Committee recommendations, which aimed to address the socio-economic and educational backwardness of Muslims.

The Congress government had assured that these recommendations would be enforced to uplift the Muslim community through policy measures, but no action has been taken so far.













