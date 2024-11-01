Minority charity gives food to all after hijab-clad woman denied service over slogan

A local Muslim charity has come forward in the wake of a discriminatory incident where a Muslim woman was refused food for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram” outside Tata Hospital in Mumbai. This charity organization distributed food to individuals regardless of their religious affiliations, emphasizing their commitment to humanitarian values.

Don’t need to chant religious slogans

In stark contrast, members associated with the Mumbai Brotherhood Foundation were seen actively disturbing meals outside the hospital to patients and their families, with a notable moment captured on video.

In the video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, a bearded man wearing a skull cap is seen assuring those in a queue that one didn’t need to pray or chant Allah Akbar to receive food. The gesture has been widely praised as a symbol of solidarity and respect for all people, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Chant religious slogan to get food

A video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, October 30, showed a hijab-clad Muslim woman being denied free food by a distributor for refusing to chant the slogan “Jai Shri Ram.”

The food distribution, conducted by a non-governmental organization (NGO) on Jerbai Wadia Road near Tata Hospital, aimed to provide meals to patients and their families. As the woman waited in line, the distributor demanded that she chant “Jai Shri Ram” before receiving her meal. When she declined to comply, he ordered her to leave the queue, insisting she would not be served unless she repeated the slogan.

In a heated exchange, the distributor threatened her, stating, “Laat marunga” (I’ll kick you), to which she responded firmly that she wasn’t standing on his property.

In #Mumbai, a #Muslim woman, who was in the queue for food, was asked to say '#JaiShriRam' by the food distributor if she wanted food.



When she didn't say it, she was asked to go away from the queue.



Netizens praise Mumbai Brotherhood Foundation

Soon after the response video of the Mumbai Brotherhood Foundation went viral on social media, netizens praised the charity’s efforts, highlighting how they countered hate with acts of kindness and solidarity. The decision of the organisation has resonated widely, with many applauding them for promoting unity in a time of division.

"Wow! Answering hate with love."There is no need to say, Allahu Akbar, you are hungry, eat food," wrote one user.

वाह! नफ़रत का जवाब मोहब्बत से.



“अल्लाहु अकबर बोलने की ज़रूरत नहीं है , भूख लगी है खाना खाओ”



"This is a video from outside the same hospital. Where a hateful person did not give food to a hungry Muslim woman because she did not chant "Jai Shri Ram". Today, the people of Mumbai Brotherhood Foundation fed hungry people of all religions without any discrimination," wrote another user.

ये उसी हॉस्पिटल के बाहर का वीडियो है।

जहां एक नफरती व्यक्ति ने एक भूखी मुस्लिम महिला को "जय श्री राम" का नारा न लगाने की वजह से खाना नहीं दिया था।

अलहम्दुलिल्लाह !

"Answered hate with love."There is no need to say, Allahu Akbar, you are hungry, eat food". If food is served with heart in public places, then people who look at caste and religion are mentally bankrupt," wrote National President of INC.