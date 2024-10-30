Video: Hijab-clad woman denied free food for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A hijab-clad Muslim woman was denied free food by a distributor for refusing to chant the slogan “Jai Shri Ram.”
The incident occurred outside Mumbai’s Tata Hospital. It was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, prompting widespread condemnation of the distributor’s actions.
Hijab-clad woman threatened
The food distribution, conducted by a non-governmental organization (NGO) on Jerbai Wadia Road near Tata Hospital, aimed to provide meals to patients and their families. As the woman waited in line, the distributor demanded that she chant “Jai Shri Ram” before receiving her meal. When she declined to comply, he ordered her to leave the queue, insisting she would not be served unless she repeated the slogan.
In a heated exchange, the distributor threatened her, stating, “Laat marunga” (I’ll kick you), to which she responded firmly that she wasn’t standing on his property.
Netizens’ reaction
The incident has drawn significant backlash online, with social media users expressing outrage at the distributor’s behavior.
Many have labeled the NGO’s actions as discriminatory, emphasizing that such behavior contradicts the principles of charity and compassion.
One user remarked, “Sikhs, Muslims & Christians don’t put a condition of religious slogan for offering food. Charity with such a condition is no charity.”
Following are some other reactions
Many users have called for accountability, urging others to identify the NGO involved and escalate the matter due to the distributor’s unacceptable conduct.
So far, no formal police complaint has been lodged, and no action has been taken against the distributor.