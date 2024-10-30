Video: Hijab-clad woman denied free food for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A hijab-clad Muslim woman was denied free food by a distributor for refusing to chant the slogan “Jai Shri Ram.”

The incident occurred outside Mumbai’s Tata Hospital. It was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, prompting widespread condemnation of the distributor’s actions.

Hijab-clad woman threatened

The food distribution, conducted by a non-governmental organization (NGO) on Jerbai Wadia Road near Tata Hospital, aimed to provide meals to patients and their families. As the woman waited in line, the distributor demanded that she chant “Jai Shri Ram” before receiving her meal. When she declined to comply, he ordered her to leave the queue, insisting she would not be served unless she repeated the slogan.

In #Mumbai, a #Muslim woman, who was in the queue for food, was asked to say '#JaiShriRam' by the food distributor if she wanted food.



When she didn't say it, she was asked to go away from the queue.



The food was being distributed by some NGOs near TATA hospital. pic.twitter.com/hS4Ig7V4Mp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 29, 2024

In a heated exchange, the distributor threatened her, stating, “Laat marunga” (I’ll kick you), to which she responded firmly that she wasn’t standing on his property.

Netizens’ reaction

The incident has drawn significant backlash online, with social media users expressing outrage at the distributor’s behavior.

Many have labeled the NGO’s actions as discriminatory, emphasizing that such behavior contradicts the principles of charity and compassion.

One user remarked, “Sikhs, Muslims & Christians don’t put a condition of religious slogan for offering food. Charity with such a condition is no charity.”

Sikhs, Muslims & Christians don’t put a condition of religious slogan for offering food.

Charity with such a condition is no charity.



pic.twitter.com/kQpCKJXmrA — Smita (@JaitReJait) October 30, 2024

Following are some other reactions

"Jai Shri Ram bolega to khana milega" .



They do not feed the poor and hungry. They feed hate, bigotry, and communalism.



Never heard of anything like this.



This so cheap, nasty, mean, unkind, filthy, rude, rotten, and horrible. pic.twitter.com/xOij1ekAPg — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) October 30, 2024

Wrong to force people to 1. Say Jai Shri Ram 2. Segregation on religious lines. — Hardik (@Hardik02803301) October 30, 2024

Many users have called for accountability, urging others to identify the NGO involved and escalate the matter due to the distributor’s unacceptable conduct.

So far, no formal police complaint has been lodged, and no action has been taken against the distributor.