Video: Hijab-clad woman denied free food for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Many netizens have labeled the NGO’s actions as discriminatory.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2024 12:51 pm IST
Hijab-clad woman denied free food for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Hijab-clad woman denied free food for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' (Image: X)

A hijab-clad Muslim woman was denied free food by a distributor for refusing to chant the slogan “Jai Shri Ram.”

The incident occurred outside Mumbai’s Tata Hospital. It was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, prompting widespread condemnation of the distributor’s actions.

Hijab-clad woman threatened

The food distribution, conducted by a non-governmental organization (NGO) on Jerbai Wadia Road near Tata Hospital, aimed to provide meals to patients and their families. As the woman waited in line, the distributor demanded that she chant “Jai Shri Ram” before receiving her meal. When she declined to comply, he ordered her to leave the queue, insisting she would not be served unless she repeated the slogan.

In a heated exchange, the distributor threatened her, stating, “Laat marunga” (I’ll kick you), to which she responded firmly that she wasn’t standing on his property.

Netizens’ reaction

The incident has drawn significant backlash online, with social media users expressing outrage at the distributor’s behavior.

Many have labeled the NGO’s actions as discriminatory, emphasizing that such behavior contradicts the principles of charity and compassion.

One user remarked, “Sikhs, Muslims & Christians don’t put a condition of religious slogan for offering food. Charity with such a condition is no charity.”

Following are some other reactions

Many users have called for accountability, urging others to identify the NGO involved and escalate the matter due to the distributor’s unacceptable conduct.

So far, no formal police complaint has been lodged, and no action has been taken against the distributor.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2024 12:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button