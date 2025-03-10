Minority commission’s proposal on Marathi in Urdu schools to be effective from 2025-26

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Minority Commission’s proposal to mandatorily teach Marathi language from Class I in Urdu schools and regularisation of temporary Marathi teachers in such schools will come into effect from academic year 2025-26, its chairperson Pyare Khan said on Monday.

The proposals on these two issues have already been sent to the state education department, Khan said in a press release.

He said he had held a meeting with teachers from Marathi Foundation on Sunday here during which discussions were held on importance of Marathi language teaching in Urdu schools and problems faced by Marathi teachers.

Earlier, there were more than 4500 Marathi language teachers in Urdu schools in Maharashtra. This has now come down to 500, which is affecting the learning of Marathi language in Urdu schools, he said.

“The proposal for mandatory teaching of Marathi language from Class I in Urdu schools and regularisation of temporary Marathi teachers in such schools will come into effect from the academic session 2025-26,” Khan added.