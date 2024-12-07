Minority couple sells new house after protests from housing society in Moradabad

Amidst strong Islamophobic protests from their neighbhours, a doctor couple belonging to the minority community were forced to resell their newly brought house in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

The events unfolded on December 3, when the Hindu residents of TDI City, a residential society in Northern Moradabad, started protesting the recent sale of a house in the colony, which Dr Bajaj, a Hindu doctor had sold to a Dr Yusuf Malik and Dr Iqra Chaudhry, who belonged to the Muslim community.

The residents claimed they fear demographic changes and potential shifts in the “community’s character”.

The majoritarian protestors warned and threatened even Dr Bajaj with a demonstration at the colony gate holding banners ‘Dr Ashok Bajaj Apna Makan Wapas lo’ (take your house back).

The incident sparked debate and outrage after videos of the Islamophobic neighbours and their protests went viral.

Many residents even went to complain about the sale at the district magistrate’s office, where they chanted slogans against both parties who had made the sale on mutual consent.

Though the Constitution of India states that no one can be deprived of their private property except by law, the Muslim couple were reportedly forced to sell their newly bought house to another Hindu family.

Dr Bajaj, the old owner of the house told the BBC that in a resolution meeting mediated by the city’s elected representative, the Muslim couple agreed to sell the house to a Hindu family, residents of the housing society.

Dr Bajaj, who runs an eye hospital and has known the Muslim doctor couple for over 40 years, said that the uproar over the sale was “uncalled for”, reports BBC.

The Muslim couple are also not comfortable anymore to move into the Islamophobic housing society, BBC reports.