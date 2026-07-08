Mirchowk police arrest accused in fake certificate racket

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly operated a racket selling forged educational certificates to individuals seeking overseas employment,

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Mirchowk police arrest accused in fake certificate racket
Mirchowk police arrest accused in fake certificate racket

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested for possessing fraudulent educational certificates in Mirchowk, with police seizing 15 such fake documents.

Acting on credible information, police apprehended Abdul Rashed Khan, a resident of Chandrayangutta, at Etebar Chowk on Wednesday, July 8. A mobile phone was also seized during the arrest.

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly operated a racket selling forged educational certificates to individuals seeking overseas employment, generating illegal financial gains. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subhan Bakery

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining absconding suspects involved in the operation.

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