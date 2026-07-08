Mirchowk police arrest accused in fake certificate racket

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested for possessing fraudulent educational certificates in Mirchowk, with police seizing 15 such fake documents.

Acting on credible information, police apprehended Abdul Rashed Khan, a resident of Chandrayangutta, at Etebar Chowk on Wednesday, July 8. A mobile phone was also seized during the arrest.

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly operated a racket selling forged educational certificates to individuals seeking overseas employment, generating illegal financial gains. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining absconding suspects involved in the operation.