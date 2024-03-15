Mirwaiz Umar Farooq seeks release of Kashmiri political prisoners during Ramzan

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged authorities to release Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in jails in the Union Territory and across the country as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramzan.

Mirwaiz delivered the Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city here.

Also Read Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls for making mosques effective centres of reform

In his appeal, Mirwaiz said the authorities should listen to the voice of the people’s collective conscience and “unconditionally release thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners who are in jails in Jammu and Kashmir and all over India as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramadan”.

He said the “condition of many prisoners is very bad causing great distress to people”.

The separatist leader also said it is incumbent upon the authorities to address the issues of people, including the “lack of electricity that has increased the hardships for people, especially in the holy month” particularly for the poor who do not have alternative means.

He said authorities should address this issue at the earliest.

“The condition of roads is pathetic making commuting a nightmare,” he added.

Mirwaiz appealed to all sects and organisations — religious, social or political — to rise above personal and sectarian interests and ensure unity and brotherhood among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to preserve and protect its collective identity.

He said the best way to ensure collectivism is by following basic human, moral and religious principles and values.