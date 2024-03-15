Mirwaiz urges authorities to release Kashmiri political prisoners

Srinagar: The Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has appealed to the authorities to release the political prisoners, who have been languishing in jails outside Kashmir, especially since 2019.

“As you know these prisoners are kept in jails far away from Kashmir where even their family members can’t reach. They have been kept in jail for years, especially since 2019. We appeal to authorities to release them to give a message of peace during this holy month of Ramzan,” he said.

He made these remarks while delivering Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, where thousands of Muslims across Kashmir offered the first Friday prayers of Ramzan. It was for the first time in the last five years that Mirwaiz was allowed to offer Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid during Ramzan.

Earlier, the Hurriyat Conference chairman was allowed to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid on Friday, March 8 after five months.

During his sermon, Mirwaiz also appealed to the authorities to make adequate arrangements of electricity during the month of Ramzan. “The government should provide more electricity to the people of the Valley during the holy month of Ramzan so that the people of the valley will feel a sigh of relief. It is the responsibility of government to take care of these issues.”

Mirwaiz Umer breaks in tears while delivering sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday, March 15.

Muslim offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

