‘Mirzapur’ gang is back! Ali Fazal says there’s more masala in 3rd season

Mumbai: ‘Mirzapur Season 2’ was a cliffhanger and it left the viewers wondering about the future of some of their beloved characters. Why Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) was saved by Sharad (Anjum Sharma)? What will be his fate? The answers to such various mysteries might see the light as Ali Fazal has confirmed that the beloved series is returning with more “masala”.

On Tuesday, the cast of ‘Mirzapur’ including Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma reunited at the Prime Video event in Mumbai. They all expressed excitement about the upcoming third season at the event.

Ali Fazal said, “Finally we are back and there’s more masala in it (3rd season).”

He also shared that the third season will have “flavour” as its maiden season. He said that while the audience will be introduced to new characters, they will bid goodbye to some old ones.

‘Mirzapur’ is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The web series was released on November 16, 2018. The release date of the third season has not been announced yet.